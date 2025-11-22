Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. $CCU

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 4.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd grew its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCU opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $704.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.08 million. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

