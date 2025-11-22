Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Calavo Growers, Inc. $CVGW

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Calavo Growers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 237.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

CVGW opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $335.81 million, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.28%.The business had revenue of $178.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVGW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised Calavo Growers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVGW

About Calavo Growers

(Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.