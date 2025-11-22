Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,808 Shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in BioNTech by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,195,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,859,000 after purchasing an additional 581,173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 643.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,747,000 after purchasing an additional 558,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 252.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,625,000 after buying an additional 390,360 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in BioNTech by 87.2% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 721,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,864,000 after buying an additional 336,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 1,417.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 173,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,513,000 after buying an additional 162,343 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTX stock opened at $95.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 1.54. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $129.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.76 and a 200 day moving average of $104.82.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 12.20%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

