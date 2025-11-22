Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,193 Shares of Terex Corporation $TEX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,749,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,254 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,050,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,247,000 after purchasing an additional 87,194 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,362,000 after buying an additional 188,195 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 1.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,765,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,092,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after buying an additional 40,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Terex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on Terex in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.55.

Terex Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $43.27 on Friday. Terex Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 3.46%.Terex’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In related news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $98,770.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,690.52. This trade represents a 9.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

