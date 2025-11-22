Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,179 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. $FIBK

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $2,352,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIBK. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $36.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.83.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.04%.The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 234,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,915.40. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jonathan R. Scott sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $150,096.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 941,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,425,820.48. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,583. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

