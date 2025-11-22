Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,932 Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. $SDHC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Smith Douglas Homes worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,211,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,644,000 after purchasing an additional 298,227 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 93.1% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 20.2% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 840,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after buying an additional 141,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 10.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.60.

Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $896.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $262.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

