Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF $WCMI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get First Trust WCM International Equity ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 2,187.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,577,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,517 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68,086 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,692,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,066,000. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,945,000.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of WCMI opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.41. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of international equity securities of industry leading companies with positive fundamentals. The fund will hold stock or depositary receipts to obtain exposure and pursue long-term growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust WCM International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.