Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.9286.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Roth Capital set a $12.00 target price on Eos Energy Enterprises and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

In related news, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 40,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $287,962.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 164,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,101.90. This represents a 19.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marian Walters sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,972.60. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOSE stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.32.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.55 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

