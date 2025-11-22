EPWK (NASDAQ:EPWK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

EPWK (NASDAQ:EPWK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get EPWK alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of EPWK in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPWK has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EPWK

EPWK Stock Performance

EPWK Company Profile

Shares of EPWK opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $64.17. EPWK has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $1,040.00.

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to add value to our users in both service supply and demand sides. We create an innovative and efficient crowdsourcing platform to connect businesses with great talents. We design a digital marketplace with a comprehensive services catalog and an efficient search, find and order process to match talents with service needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.