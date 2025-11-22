Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ENTA Q1 Earnings

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.26. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.02% and a negative net margin of 141.98%.The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ENTA stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.88. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $9,576,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

