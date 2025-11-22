Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. $ZGN Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 127.2% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZGN opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZGN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.90 price target for the company. Oddo Bhf set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Ermenegildo Zegna Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

