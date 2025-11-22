Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get Estrella Immunopharma alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Estrella Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Estrella Immunopharma in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESLA

Estrella Immunopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESLA opened at $1.52 on Friday. Estrella Immunopharma has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $57.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06.

Estrella Immunopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estrella Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estrella Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.