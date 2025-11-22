EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Raised to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of EZGO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

EZGO Technologies Stock Up 11.6%

NASDAQ:EZGO opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. EZGO Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.

