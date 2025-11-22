EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Raised to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of EZGO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.
