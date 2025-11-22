Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,335 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 103.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,169,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,119,000 after purchasing an additional 75,852,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 103.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,984,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,141,000 after buying an additional 18,329,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,851,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,743,000 after buying an additional 16,308,254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,734,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $50.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

In other Fastenal news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,800. The trade was a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $131,630 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

