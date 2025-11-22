Financial Review: Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) and Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR)

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) and Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom and Richtech Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom -4.70% -45.99% -24.74% Richtech Robotics -366.21% -23.85% -23.37%

Volatility & Risk

Fathom has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richtech Robotics has a beta of -4.13, meaning that its share price is 513% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom $421.61 million 0.09 -$21.58 million ($0.81) -1.44 Richtech Robotics $4.24 million 106.05 -$8.14 million ($0.17) -17.65

This table compares Fathom and Richtech Robotics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Richtech Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fathom. Richtech Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fathom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fathom and Richtech Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom 1 0 1 0 2.00 Richtech Robotics 1 0 2 0 2.33

Fathom currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 113.68%. Richtech Robotics has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.00%. Given Fathom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fathom is more favorable than Richtech Robotics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Fathom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Richtech Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Fathom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Richtech Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Richtech Robotics beats Fathom on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services. The Mortgage segment offers residential loan origination and underwriting services. The Technology segment provides Software as a Service solutions and data mining for third party customers. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its FathomRealty.com website to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants; insurance agency services; and title services. In addition, the company provides intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that offers a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, and training; transaction, personnel, customer relationship, and accounting management for agent transactions; and reporting, social media marketing, and other marketing and marketing repository services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. Its brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, Verus Title, and Cornerstone. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

