Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLGC. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flora Growth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Flora Growth Trading Up 3.2%

FLGC stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. Flora Growth has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($2.80). Flora Growth had a negative return on equity of 64.02% and a negative net margin of 32.03%.The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flora Growth will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flora Growth stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 29.16% of Flora Growth worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

Featured Articles

