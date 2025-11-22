Fold (NASDAQ:FLD) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Fold (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FLD. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fold in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Fold Stock Performance

Shares of FLD opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.16. Fold has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Fold (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fold in the second quarter worth $29,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fold in the second quarter worth $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fold in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fold during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fold Company Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets operating in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

Featured Articles

