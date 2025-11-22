Fortive Corporation $FTV Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,327 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 9.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 171,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in Fortive by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,131,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after buying an additional 472,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,413,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,644,000 after acquiring an additional 839,321 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 565,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,482,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortive from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $110,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,220.80. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $52.84 on Friday. Fortive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.