Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Freightos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Freightos has an average rating of “Sell”.

Freightos Price Performance

Shares of CRGO stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.02. Freightos has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $154.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.14.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Freightos had a negative net margin of 82.31% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 million. Freightos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Freightos will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freightos

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freightos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freightos by 183.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19,938 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Freightos during the first quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freightos by 116.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freightos during the third quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Freightos Company Profile

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

