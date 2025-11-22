FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FVR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

FrontView REIT Trading Up 7.5%

FVR opened at $14.69 on Friday. FrontView REIT has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $300.54 million and a PE ratio of -17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). FrontView REIT had a negative net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. FrontView REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FrontView REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in FrontView REIT by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of FrontView REIT by 29.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FrontView REIT by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 184,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FrontView REIT by 13.6% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

