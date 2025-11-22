Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.46 and traded as low as GBX 40. Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 41.25, with a volume of 45,897 shares.

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Gaming Realms from GBX 60 to GBX 75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Gaming Realms from GBX 57 to GBX 67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming Realms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.46. The firm has a market cap of £119.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 0.90 EPS for the quarter. Gaming Realms had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.35%. Analysts expect that Gaming Realms plc will post 3.6954315 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming Realms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.