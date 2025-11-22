General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $72,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $340.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.96. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $360.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.10.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

