General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $66.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

View Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Stock Up 3.2%

General Motors stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.21. General Motors has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $45,185,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 433,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,989,943.65. This trade represents a 63.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $17,316,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 98,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,498.70. This trade represents a 72.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,298,064 shares of company stock valued at $138,050,080. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,759,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,450,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418,367 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 3.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,322,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,909,748,000 after purchasing an additional 989,189 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,130,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,105,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,467 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,383,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $676,322,000 after purchasing an additional 316,196 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $868,986,000 after buying an additional 748,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.