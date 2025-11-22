Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Golden Sun Health Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services.
