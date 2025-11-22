Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Golden Sun Health Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Price Performance

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Company Profile

Shares of GSUN opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services.

