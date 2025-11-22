Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 112.94 and traded as low as GBX 98.55. Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 101, with a volume of 3,141,236 shares trading hands.

Greencoat UK Wind Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

