Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.15 and traded as low as GBX 14.82. Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 15.24, with a volume of 1,397,781 shares trading hands.

Get Gulf Marine Services alerts:

Gulf Marine Services Trading Down 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of £175.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mansour Al Alami bought 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 per share, for a total transaction of £20,640. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

Gulf Marine Services PLC was founded in Abu Dhabi in 1977 and has become a world leading provider of advanced self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs). The fleet serves the oil, gas and renewable energy industries from its offices in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The Group’s assets are capable of serving clients’ requirements across the globe, including those in the Middle East, South East Asia, West Africa, North America, the Gulf of Mexico and Europe.

The GMS fleet of 14 SESVs is amongst the youngest in the industry, with an average age of eight years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.