Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Gulfport Energy from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Gulfport Energy Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE GPOR opened at $205.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.05. Gulfport Energy has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $215.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $379.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.18 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 9.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy J. Cutt sold 2,635 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.45, for a total transaction of $554,535.75. Following the sale, the director owned 35,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,292.85. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $102,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,692.16. The trade was a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,760 shares of company stock worth $978,140 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

