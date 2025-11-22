Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HGTY. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hagerty in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Hagerty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hagerty Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of HGTY stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.91. Hagerty has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $359.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.36 million. Hagerty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hagerty will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hagerty news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 55,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $675,171.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,023,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,446,064. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 465,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,845 over the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Hagerty by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,047,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,895,000 after buying an additional 2,490,359 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Hagerty by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,817,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after acquiring an additional 498,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 32.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,456,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,612,000 after acquiring an additional 843,433 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 127.6% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 2,261,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hagerty by 33.2% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,811,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 451,033 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

