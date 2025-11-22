Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,667 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of HON stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $228.04. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.