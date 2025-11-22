Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,353 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Hubbell by 3.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,102,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.86.

Hubbell Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE:HUBB opened at $422.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $435.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.27. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $299.42 and a 12-month high of $484.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 435 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,045.40. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total transaction of $1,152,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,202.50. The trade was a 34.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.