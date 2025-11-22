Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.57 and traded as low as $9.13. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 1,111 shares.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

