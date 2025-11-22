IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on IAC from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IAC from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

IAC opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IAC has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $50.49.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). IAC had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.93) earnings per share. IAC’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IAC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IAC by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,632,000 after purchasing an additional 50,463 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of IAC by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IAC by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after buying an additional 47,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in IAC in the 1st quarter worth about $1,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

