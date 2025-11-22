Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 667,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,554 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $165,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $263.77.
Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $247.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $279.13.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 62.46%.
In other news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,817.25. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
