Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Immunome alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMNM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Immunome from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Immunome in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Immunome in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMNM

Immunome Trading Up 5.8%

IMNM opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.96. Immunome has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,687.08% and a negative return on equity of 76.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunome will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 37.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,640 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Immunome by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,361,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 533,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunome by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,893,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,304,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Immunome by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,079,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,454,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Immunome by 1,115.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,413,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,900 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.