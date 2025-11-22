Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $149.38 and traded as low as $147.13. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $149.63, with a volume of 20,982,859 shares.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.38.

Institutional Trading of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

