Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intchains Group in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intchains Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intchains Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intchains Group

Intchains Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Intchains Group

Shares of NASDAQ ICG opened at $1.51 on Friday. Intchains Group has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Intchains Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ICG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Marex Group plc owned about 0.10% of Intchains Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Intchains Group

(Get Free Report)

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.