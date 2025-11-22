Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 165.86 and traded as low as GBX 125. Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 127.94, with a volume of 327,027 shares trading hands.

Intercede Group Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a market cap of £75.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 165.86.

Insider Transactions at Intercede Group

In related news, insider Nitil Patel purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 153 per share, with a total value of £3,978. Also, insider Royston Hoggarth purchased 128,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 per share, for a total transaction of £199,992. Corporate insiders own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

