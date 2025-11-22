Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR Stake Raised by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $53,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPAR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Interparfums by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Interparfums by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interparfums by 66.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 775,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,843,000 after acquiring an additional 310,712 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interparfums Stock Down 0.5%

IPAR opened at $80.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.85. Interparfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $429.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.120 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Interparfums from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Interparfums in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on Interparfums in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Interparfums to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of Interparfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Interparfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

