Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives $145.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.00.

IPAR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Interparfums to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BWS Financial cut shares of Interparfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Interparfums from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $80.61 on Monday. Interparfums has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.85.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.16. Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.03%.The firm had revenue of $429.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interparfums will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 29.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interparfums by 2.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 93,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Interparfums during the first quarter worth about $1,633,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Interparfums by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Interparfums by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

