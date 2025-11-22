IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.3571.

Several research analysts recently commented on IREN shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of IREN to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IREN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Arete began coverage on IREN in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on IREN in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,989,696 shares in the company, valued at $463,478,628.48. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in shares of IREN by 25.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IREN by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 116,408 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of IREN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. R Squared Ltd raised its position in shares of IREN by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IREN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $42.26 on Friday. IREN has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 4.21.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.51 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 86.96%. Research analysts anticipate that IREN will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

