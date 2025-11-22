Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $513.29 million, a PE ratio of -63.19 and a beta of 0.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.22 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 552,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 320,595 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 160.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,726 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 952.4% in the 1st quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 870,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 787,901 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 29,409 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 523,368 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

