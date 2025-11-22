iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $662.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $672.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.37. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $693.07. The company has a market capitalization of $695.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

