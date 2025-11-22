iShares Global Comm Services ETF $IXP Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 318,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,913,000 after buying an additional 96,575 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXP opened at $120.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.38. The firm has a market cap of $834.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a one year low of $86.38 and a one year high of $126.92.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

