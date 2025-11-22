Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.6250.

JSPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd.

In related news, Director Svetlana Lucas acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,600. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Judith Anne Shizuru acquired 41,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $99,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 156,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,269.43. This trade represents a 35.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.83. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

