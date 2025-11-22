JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on JFB Construction in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

JFB Construction Stock Performance

Shares of JFB stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. JFB Construction has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $169.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32.

JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. JFB Construction had a negative net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFB Construction

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JFB Construction stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new position in JFB Construction Holding (NASDAQ:JFB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. JFB Construction makes up 0.1% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned 0.21% of JFB Construction at the end of the most recent quarter.

JFB Construction Company Profile

JFB is a commercial and residential real estate construction and development company. The Company’s management is dedicated to delivering high-quality services to commercial and residential markets, such as retail corporate buildouts, multifamily community developments and luxury residential homes, with a focus on fostering long-term relationships with clients, partners, and communities.

