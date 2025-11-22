Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Shares of JOBY opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.52. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7962.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 692,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,660,487.52. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 32,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $541,725.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,188,069.86. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,654,022 shares of company stock worth $25,019,336 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Planning Inc raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

