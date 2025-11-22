Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,526,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,839 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.0% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $385,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $203.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $206.94. The stock has a market cap of $491.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

