JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded JOYY to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings raised JOYY from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on JOYY from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

JOYY Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ JOYY opened at $61.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50. JOYY has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $67.85. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.29.

JOYY (NASDAQ:JOYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $507.76 million during the quarter. JOYY had a net margin of 82.39% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOYY

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOYY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in JOYY during the third quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

