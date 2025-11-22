Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaltura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Kaltura has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $247.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. Kaltura has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other Kaltura news, CFO John N. Doherty sold 38,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $56,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,441,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,222.40. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eyal Manor sold 27,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $50,879.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 340,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,953.88. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,050 shares of company stock valued at $136,631. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaltura by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 269,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Kaltura by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 147,559 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Kaltura by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 269,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 51,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Kaltura by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,402,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

