KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Stock Holdings Boosted by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $48,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 277,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 778,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,078,000 after acquiring an additional 237,987 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $463,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.31.

KKR opened at $118.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

